NDSU Bison Strides hosts fall equine-assisted services programs

People with physical, cognitive, emotional, behavioral or mental health needs will have an opportunity to gain self-confidence, strength, mindfulness and independence through partnering with horses during the fall sessions of Bison Strides.

Bison Strides is North Dakota State University’s equine-assisted services program offered through the Department of Animal Sciences. Three types of programs are available – adapted horseback riding, equine assisted learning, and military and veteran’s horsemanship.

Registration is now open for two six-week fall sessions. The first session runs from Sept. 11 through Oct. 21, and the second session runs from Oct. 23 to Dec. 2. Adapted riding is offered Mondays 6-8 p.m. and Tuesdays 9-11 a.m., equine assisted learning is held Sundays 5-7 p.m., and military and veteran’s horsemanship is offered Fridays 8:30-9:30 a.m. Each class lasts for one hour per week.

The cost for one six-week session of adapted riding or equine assisted learning is $300. Financial assistance of up to 75% is available for qualified participants. There is no cost for the military and veteran’s horsemanship classes. The registration deadline is Aug. 30 for the first session and Oct. 15 for the second session. Sessions will be held at the NDSU Equine Center, 5140 19th Ave. N., Fargo.

A Bison Strides participant builds hand-eye coordination during a stretching and strengthening exercise. NDSU

Courtesy photo

Individuals must have a physician’s release and be evaluated by the Bison Strides director prior to taking part in the program. Participants are matched with horses depending on their needs and the amount of volunteer support required.

A training for volunteers who would like to be involved in this program will be held Monday, Aug. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the NDSU Equine Center.

For more information about Bison Strides, the types of programs offered, registration or volunteer opportunities, please email ndsu.bisonstrides@ndsu.edu or call 701-231-9611.

–NDSU Extension