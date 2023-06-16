NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center Beef Production Field Day Set
Cattle profitability, antibiotic use for cattle and composting for disease control are a few topics scheduled for the beef production field tour July 18 at North Dakota State University’s Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC).
The beef production tour is one of several tours offered during the field day. Other tours are agronomy, northern hardy fruit and organic/sustainable agriculture. The afternoon session will focus on agriculture technology, farm safety, and sustainable fruits and local foods.
The center’s 64th annual field day begins at 9 a.m. with registration, coffee and a welcome. The beef tour will depart at 9:30 and continue until noon with lunch provided.
Topics and speakers for this year’s beef production program are:
- Feeding your calves to finish, results of the 2022 North Dakota Angus University and the 2022-23 Dakota Feeder Calf Show Feedouts – Karl Hoppe, Extension livestock systems specialist, CREC
- Drugs to use in cattle: No OTC antibiotics – Gerald Stokka, Extension veterinarian and livestock stewardship specialist, NDSU Department of Animal Science, Fargo
- Cow-calf profitability in North Dakota – Jason Fewell, instructor, North Dakota Farm Business Management, Lake Region State College
- Integrated crops and livestock project – Miranda Meehan, Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist, and Josh Wianecki, graduate student, NDSU Department of Animal Sciences, Fargo
- Composting for disease control and highly pathogenic avian influenza – Mary Keena, livestock environmental management specialist, CREC
- Is corn silage expensive? – James Rogers, Extension forage specialist, North Central Research Extension Center, Minot
- All-terrain vehicles and cattle: Be careful! – Angie Johnson, farm and ranch safety coordinator, NDSU Extension, Fargo
The CREC is 3.5 miles north of Carrington on U.S. Highway 281.
For more information about the beef production program, visit ndsu.ag/crec-field-day. Direct any further questions to Hoppe, Keena or Colin Tobin at 701-652-2951 or email at karl.hoppe@ndsu.edu, mary.keena@ndsu.edu or colin.tobin@ndsu.edu.
–NDSU Extension