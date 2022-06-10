NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center beef production field tour set

Winter rye as a cover or grazing crop, hybrid rye as a feed grain, health concerns, pen maintenance and weed control are a sampling of topics to be covered at the beef production field tour July 19 at North Dakota State University’s Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC).

The center’s 63rd annual field day begins at 9 a.m. with registration, coffee and a welcome. The beef production tour will depart at 9:30 and continue until noon.

The morning beef production tour is one of several tours including agronomy, northern hardy fruit and organic/sustainable agriculture offered during the field day. The afternoon session will focus on production systems, plant nutrition and plant pathology.

Topics and speakers for this year’s beef production program are: Winter rye – Option as preventive plant crop and fall/spring grazing – James Rogers, Extension forage specialist, North Central Research Extension Center, Minot Hybrid rye – A unique grain for cattle feed – Colin Tobin, animal scientist, CREC Research update – Soy hulls for livestock – Zac Carlson, Extension beef specialist, NDSU Department of Animal Science Feeding cattle to finish – Results of 2021 North Dakota Angus University and 2021-22 Dakota Feeder Calf Show Feedouts – Tobin Feedlot pen maintenance – Mary Keena, nutrient management specialist, CREC Health issues for calves after blizzard and mud: what to expect this fall – Gerry Stokka, Extension veterinarian and livestock stewardship specialist, NDSU, Fargo High feed prices: What do we do? – Carlson Weed management in the feedlot – Joe Ikley, Extension weed specialist, NDSU Department of Plant Science, Fargo

An introduction of the new NDSU Animal Science department head, Guillermo Scaglia, will be provided by Mary Keena who is also moderating the tour stops.

The CREC is 3.5 miles north of Carrington on U.S. Highway 281.

For more information about the beef production program and other CREC field day events, visit http://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/events/carrington-rec-field-day . Direct any further questions to Hoppe, Tobin or Keena at 701-652-2951 or by email at karl.hoppe@ndsu.edu , colin.tobin@ndsu.edu or mary.keena@ndsu.edu .

