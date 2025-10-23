NDSU Cattle Backgrounding Program set for Nov. 6

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

North Dakota State University’s North Central Research Extension Center in Minot will host a cattle backgrounding program on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The program will provide beef producers with timely information and tools to evaluate whether backgrounding calves fits into their operation this year. Backgrounding, the practice of growing weaned calves on forage or grain-based rations before finishing, can be an effective strategy to add value, manage feed resources and respond to changing market conditions.

“Livestock markets, environmental conditions, feed costs and availability fluctuate from year to year and impact the decision of whether or not to background cattle,” says Lacey Quail, NDSU Extension livestock management specialist. “Profitability hinges on many factors, some that can be controlled and many that cannot.”

Program topics will include backgrounding and finishing budgets, cattle markets and price outlook, backgrounding rations, cost of gain, calf health and dry lot management. Presenters will share current NDSU Extension research and resources that can help producers improve efficiency, manage risk and make data-informed decisions.

“Backgrounding can be a valuable management tool to add flexibility and capture additional value in a calf crop,” says Paige Brummund, NDSU Extension agent in Ward County. “This program is designed to help producers evaluate the economics, nutrition and management factors that influence profitability so they can make informed decisions that best fit their operation.”

Speakers include faculty and specialists from NDSU’s Department of Animal Sciences, Department of Agribusiness and Applied Economics and the Carrington and North Central Research Extension Centers.

There is no cost to attend. Supper will be provided, but registration is required. To register or learn more, visit ndsu.ag/cattlebkrnd25.

For more information, contact Lacey Quail at lacey.quail@ndsu.edu or Paige Brummund at paige.f.brummund@ndsu.edu .

-North Dakota State University