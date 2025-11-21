NDSU celebrates honorees at 51st Harvest Bowl

North Dakota State University held its 51st annual Harvest Bowl on Nov. 15 at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.

Each year, the Harvest Bowl program recognizes the spirit and dedication of agriculturists in North Dakota and western Minnesota.

The 2025 Harvest Bowl honorees from North Dakota are the following:

Adams County — Sean and Kat Weinert, Hettinger, ND

Barnes County — Eric and Alicia Broten, Dazey, ND

Benson County — Bryan and Gay Leapaldt, Leeds, ND

Billings County — Tory and Jessi Polensky, Befield, ND

Bottineau County — Larry and Tamara Neubauer, Bottineau, ND

Bowman County — Trevor and Misty Steeke, Rhame, ND

Burke County — Steve and Corrine Melberg, Melberg, ND

Burleigh County — Heather and Lucas Lang, Sterling, ND

Cass County — Dale and Jerri Rust, Harwood, ND

Cavalier County — Corey Stremick, Langdon, ND

Dickey County — Brandon and Jess Carlson, Oakes, ND

Divide County — Lance and Mary Glasoe, Wildrose, ND

Dunn County — Scott and Beth Gaugler, Dunn Center, ND

Eddy County — Randy and Serena Guler, New Rockford, ND

Emmons County — Jason and DeAnn Larson, Pollock, ND

Foster County — Jory and Missy Hansen, Carrington, ND

Golden Valley County — Richard and Pam Knopp, Sentinel Butte, ND

Grand Forks County — Casey and Sara Hoverson, Larimore, ND

Grant County — Steven and Kyla Zenker, Carson, ND

Griggs County — Justin and Theresa Iverson, Binford, ND

Hettinger County — Brent and Mary Roll, Mott, ND

Kidder County — Tyler and Gwen Fischer, Driscoll, ND

LaMoure County — Nathan and Kimberly Robbins, LaMoure, ND

Logan County — Randy and Coleen Piatz, Napoleon, ND

McHenry County — Rachel and Dylan Wald, Willow City, ND

McIntosh County — Tony and Trisha Schneider, Ashley, ND

McKenzie County — Bud and Julie Bohmbach, Keene, ND

McLean County — Amanda and Glen Huettl, Garrison, ND

Mercer County — Dean and Bonnie Knell, Hazen, ND

Morton County — Jim and Labeth Bahm, New Salem, ND

Mountrail County — Kelly and Denise Hanson, Stanley, ND

Nelson County — Lanny and Tammy Klefstad, Pekin, ND

Oliver County — Mark and Laurie Albers, New Salem, ND

Pembina County — Alan and Sue Bigwood, Cavalier, ND; Rick and Susan Bigwood, St. Thomas, ND

Pierce County — Nicholas and Jacinta Schmaltz, Towner, ND

Ramsey County — Owen and Michella Sampson, Edmore, ND

Ransom County — Ronald and Nita Elijah, Lisbon, ND

Renville County — James and Susan Gates, Mohall, ND

Richland County — Tony and Mary Boehm, Colfax, ND

Rolette County — Mark and Lori Martinson, Rolette, ND

Sargent County — Douglas and Kristine Askerooth, Cayuga, ND

Sheridan County — Mitch and Eden McLeod, McClusky, ND

Sioux County — Evan Kary and Cassidy Smith, Solen, ND

Slope County — Max and Haley Robison, Amidon, ND

Stark County — James and LaVonne Bobb, Taylor, ND

Steele County — Lance and Jodi Fugleberg, Portland, ND

Stutsman County — Todd and Rhonda Michel, Spiritwood, ND

Towner County — Terry and Marcia Johnson, Cando, ND

Traill County — Joe and Becca Dufner, Buxton, ND

Walsh County — Bradley and Susan Brummond, Park River, ND

Ward County — Stanley and Marianne Vangsness, Berthold, ND

Wells County — Roger and Renee Nuemiller, Bowdon, ND

Williams County — TJ Halverson and Jody Weflen, Tioga, ND

The 2025 Harvest Bowl honorees from Minnesota are the following:

Becker County — William and June Steffl, Callaway, MN

Clay County — Jerry and Vicki Janssen, Barnesville, MN

Kittson County — Tracy and Heidi Bergh, Hallock, MN

Mahnomen County — Michael and Megan Askelson, Waubun, MN

Marshall County — Jerad and Allison Liedberg, Warren, MN

Norman County — Don and Sue Merkens, Ada, MN

Ottertail County — Peter and Abby Scott, Pelican Rapids, MN

Polk County — Kevin and Lorri Capistran, Crookston, MN

Photos of honorees are available at https://bit.ly/3KctaMw . Information about each honoree is available at http://bit.ly/44jGS6Y .

An agribusiness award recipient is also chosen annually. This award recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves in the field of agriculture and business in North Dakota and beyond. This year’s award recipient was Carl Larson Sr., a 1962 NDSU graduate and co-founder of Larson Grain Company and Golden Growers Cooperative. Larson’s full bio is available at https://ndsufoundation.com/harvest-bowl/agribusiness-award#agribusiness-award.

During the Harvest Bowl program, several scholarships were also awarded to outstanding athletes. Scholarship winners and photos are available at ndsu.ag/hbscholarships25.

-North Dakota State University