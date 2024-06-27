Participants will experience the latest range and grazing research at the NDSU Central Grasslands Research Extension Center Field Day. (NDSU photo) 2024-06-cgrec-field-days

NDSU Central Grasslands Research Extension Center Field Day set for July 8

Field day at North Dakota State University’s Central Grasslands Research Extension Center is set for July 8.

NDSU research scientists and Extension specialists will share insights and best practices based on the latest range science and grazing management research. The event begins at 10 a.m. and includes two tours, lunch and a groundbreaking celebration for a new livestock facility.

The morning tour will feature grazing management and conservation, including new research that assesses the impacts of season and frequency of prescribed fire on plant community. The afternoon tour will showcase precision agriculture grazing, strategies to enhance hay production, and research on bull development.

“Our objective is that participants will leave with practical solutions to improve their grazing practices for a healthy and productive rangeland,” says Kevin Sedivec, the center’s director.

This year, the center also will celebrate the groundbreaking of a new livestock facility that will replace dated facilities and allow researchers to conduct more impactful research for this region of the state. The groundbreaking ceremony begins at 1 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public and includes lunch at noon. The lunch will feature German Russian favorites including fleischkiegla, cheese buttons, potato salad and kuchen.

For more information, visit ndsu.ag/cgrec-field-day or contact Lacey Kreft at 701-424-3606 or lacey.kreft@ndsu.edu .

