NDSU College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources names Top 10 seniors, honors others

The North Dakota State University College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources (CAFSNR) named its Top 10 seniors and presented other awards to conclude Ag Week.

Top 10 Seniors named were:

• Elizabeth Blessum, Rugby, N.D., crop and weed sciences with a minor in agribusiness

• Shane Giedd, Washburn, N.D., animal science with a minor in crop and weed sciences

• Shelby Grabanski, Kindred, N.D., agricultural economics

• Chase Ouse Grindberg, Fargo, N.D., crop and weed sciences with a minor in agribusiness

• Shelby Hartwig, Albany, Minn., agricultural economics with minors in animal science and business administration

• Kacey Koester, Steele, N.D., animal science with a minor in agribusiness

• Hannah Ohm, Fargo, N.D., soil science with a minor in crop and weed sciences, now pursuing master’s degree in the School of Natural Resource Sciences

• Hannah Rehder, Barnesville, Minn., agricultural economics with a minor in animal science

• Adreanna Trzpuch, Kathryn, N.D., agricultural economics with a minor in animal science

• Prajakta Warang, India, microbiology with minors in biotechnology and chemistry

Grindberg was named the outstanding senior.

These students were selected through an application process based on leadership and community service; honors, awards and recognitions; work experience and/or internships; and additional noteworthy experiences, activities or accomplishments.

“This year we had a record number of applications for Top 10 Seniors in the College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources,” said David Buchanan, CAFSNR associate dean for academic programs. “Each student applicant was deserving, which made the selection very difficult. Once again, the students have demonstrated excellence in a wide variety of ways. It is always amazing to see the very special accomplishments of our students.”

In addition, faculty and staff were honored.

• The George Washington Award to a faculty member who puts agriculture first and foremost on campus and on a global scale: Frayne Olson, associate professor and Extension crops economist in Agribusiness and Applied Economics

• The Open Door Award to a faculty member whose door is always open to students: Luis Del Rio Mendoza, associate professor in Plant Pathology

• The Owl Award to a faculty member whose classes are beneficial, challenging and fun: Cheryl Wachenheim, professor in Agribusiness and Applied Economics

• The Herd Award to a faculty or staff member who wholeheartedly believes students come first through academic or organization advising: Patti Sebesta, CAFSNR director of college advancement

–NDSU Extension