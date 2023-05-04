NDSU College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources names Top 10 Seniors
The North Dakota State University College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources has named its Top 10 Seniors for 2022-23.
The Top 10 Seniors are:
- Katlyn Balstad, Fosston, Minnesota, crop and weed sciences and management communication
- Abigail Bartholomay, Bowman, North Dakota, microbiology
- Maggie Cronk, Henning, Minnesota, animal science with a minor in agribusiness
- Caleb Hauck, Forbes, North Dakota, agricultural economics with a minor in accounting
- Hayden Hogenson, Lake Park, Minnesota, economics with a minor in computer science
- Jade Koski, Wing, North Dakota, animal science with a minor in agricultural communication
- Mariah Mayer, Tracy, Minnesota, animal science
- Elyse Paulson, Bowman, North Dakota, animal science-biomedical science option with a minor in microbiology
- Savannah Rivers, Apple Valley, Minnesota, animal science-biomedical science option and equine science with a minor in honors
- Kaylee Weigel, Alexandria, Minnesota, microbiology with minors in chemistry and honors
Hauck is the Outstanding Senior.
These students were selected through an application process based on leadership and community service; honors, awards, and recognitions; work experience and/or internships; and additional noteworthy experiences, activities or accomplishments.
–NDSU Extension
