NDSU College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources names Top 10 Seniors

The North Dakota State University College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources has named its Top 10 Seniors for 2022-23.

The Top 10 Seniors are:

Katlyn Balstad, Fosston, Minnesota, crop and weed sciences and management communication

Abigail Bartholomay, Bowman, North Dakota, microbiology

Maggie Cronk, Henning, Minnesota, animal science with a minor in agribusiness

Caleb Hauck, Forbes, North Dakota, agricultural economics with a minor in accounting

Hayden Hogenson, Lake Park, Minnesota, economics with a minor in computer science

Jade Koski, Wing, North Dakota, animal science with a minor in agricultural communication

Mariah Mayer, Tracy, Minnesota, animal science

Elyse Paulson, Bowman, North Dakota, animal science-biomedical science option with a minor in microbiology

Savannah Rivers, Apple Valley, Minnesota, animal science-biomedical science option and equine science with a minor in honors

Kaylee Weigel, Alexandria, Minnesota, microbiology with minors in chemistry and honors

Hauck is the Outstanding Senior.

These students were selected through an application process based on leadership and community service; honors, awards, and recognitions; work experience and/or internships; and additional noteworthy experiences, activities or accomplishments.

The NDSU College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources recognized 10 seniors for their leadership and accomplishments. (NDSU photo)

–NDSU Extension