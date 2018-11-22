NDSU Extension 4-H Agents, Specialist Honored

Several North Dakota State University Extension agents and a specialist were honored for their work during the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents (NAE4-HA) conference in Columbus, Ohio.

Those receiving awards were

Deb Lee, an Extension agent in Ransom County – Meritorious Service Award

Karla Meikle, an Extension agent in Morton County – Distinguished Service Award

Penny Nester, the Extension agent in Kidder County – Distinguished Service Award

Kari Helgoe, an Extension agent in Pembina County – Achievement in Service Award

Recommended Stories For You

Emily Goff, an Extension agent in Ward County – Regional First-Time Conference Attendee Award

Rachelle Vettern, 4-H specialist, Center for 4-H Youth Development – Regional Specialty Award for Excellence in 4‐H Volunteerism ‐ Team

The National Specialty Award for Excellence in 4-H Volunteerism recognizes the efforts of Extension professionals who do excellent work in managing a 4-H volunteer program and/or enhancing 4-H volunteer development. A volunteer program can be within a local unit, or a district, statewide or national effort. Efforts recognized can be in the area of volunteer development or volunteer program management.

The Achievement in Service Award is presented to an NAE4-HA member who has served more than three but less than seven years in the 4-H program.

The Distinguished Service Award is presented to an NAE4-HA member who has served seven years or more in 4-H programming.

The Meritorious Service Award is presented to an NAE4-HA member who has served 15 or more years in 4-H programming.

–NDSU Extension