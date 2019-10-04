NDSU Extension Agents, Specialists Honored

Several North Dakota State University Extension agents and two specialists were honored for their work during the recent National Association of County Agricultural Agents conference in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Those recognized were:

Craig Askim, agriculture and natural resources agent, Mercer County – national Distinguished Service Award

Lindy Berg, agriculture and natural resources agent, Towner County – national Achievement Award

Brad Brummond, agriculture and natural resources agent, Walsh County – named to national Hall of Fame (first for North Dakota)

Chris Augustin, soil health specialist, NDSU North Central Research Extension Center, Minot – second place nationally in the poster category, applied research division – “A Comparison of Three Garden Soil Test Kits and a Certified Soil Testing Lab” (others involved in the poster project were Jim Staricka, soil scientist, NDSU Williston Research Extension Center; Ryan Buetow, Extension cropping systems specialist, NDSU Dickinson Research Extension Center; Jasper Teboh, soil scientist, NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center [CREC]; and Beth Burdolski, Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, Burleigh County)

Burdolski – national finalist in the published photo and caption category

Greg Endres, cropping systems specialist, CREC – state winner in the fact sheet category – “Pinto Bean Response to Phosphorus Starter Fertilizer in East-Central North Dakota” (others involved in the project were Hans Kandel, Extension agronomist; Mike Ostlie, research agronomist, CREC; Blaine Schatz, director, CREC; and Szilvia Yuja, research specialist, CREC)

Kaitlyn Hain, agriculture and natural resources agent, Nelson County – state winner in the newsletter, individual, category

Alicia Harstad, agriculture and natural resources agent, Stutsman County – state winner in the poster, Extension education, category – “Palmer Amaranth Weed Watch in North Dakota” (others involved in the project were Tom Peters, Extension sugarbeet agronomist; Brian Jenks, Extension weed specialist; and Bill Hodous, agriculture and natural resources agent, Ramsey County)

–NDSU Extension