NDSU Extension agronomist, cropping systems specialist announces retirement

After over 40 years with North Dakota State University serving North Dakota agriculture, Greg Endres, Extension cropping systems specialist, will retire effective May 1.

Endres received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in plant sciences from NDSU. He began his career with NDSU Extension as assistant agriculture and natural resources agent in Ramsey County in July 1983 and then served as an agent in Rolette County from 1985 to 1990. He has been an Extension agronomist and cropping systems specialist at the Carrington Research Extension Center since 1990.

“It has been rewarding to work as a team member with many professionals during my career to serve North Dakota crop advisers and farmers,” Endres says.

The primary focus of his work has been providing support to Extension agents for their crop production education programs. In addition, he has provided training events such as the Advanced Crop Advisers Workshop and Getting-it-Right in Crop Production series for crop advisers and farmers. His research and education efforts have involved most North Dakota crops but focused primarily on soybean and dry bean production.

“It was fulfilling to grow professionally as a soybean production resource and be able to see the acreage grow over the past three decades,” Endres adds.

Endres has served as president of the North Dakota Association of Extension 4-H Youth Workers, the North Dakota Association of Agricultural Extension Agents, and the North Dakota Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Phi, a national association for Extension professionals. He received numerous professional awards including the NDSU Agriculture Excellence in Extension award, the NDSU Agriculture Core Values award, the North Dakota Association of Agricultural Extension Agents Distinguished Service award, the North Dakota Epsilon Sigma Phi Visionary Leadership award, and North Dakota Certified Crop Adviser of the Year award.

“We are grateful for all that Greg has contributed to NDSU and agriculture in the state,” says Mohamed Khan, assistant director and program leader for agriculture and natural resources programs at NDSU Extension. “His legacy will continue through the programs and research he helped to shape.”

An open house celebration in honor of Endres is set for 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 29 at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center. -North Dakota State University Extension