NDSU Extension Beef Quality Assurance Meetings Set

Cattle processors are responding to consumers who want to know more about the food they consume.

Several of the larger beef processers have started requiring beef quality assurance (BQA) certification for cattle feeders. As of Jan. 1, 2019, these processors won't purchase fed cattle unless the feed yard is BQA certified.

"This social transparency is needed by the corporations that buy beef from the processors," says Karl Hoppe, Extension livestock systems specialist at North Dakota State University's Carrington Research Extension Center.

"Quality assurance is needed to maintain high-quality beef," he adds. "Consumers want reassurance that cattle producers are continuing to do an outstanding job of raising high-quality beef."

Producers can obtain BQA feed yard certification by attending a Beef Quality Assurance session.

Lisa Pederson, NDSU Extension beef quality assurance specialist, will conduct BQA certification meetings specifically for feedlots at three location in North Dakota in December. The 2 1/2-hour certification sessions are scheduled for:

Recommended Stories For You

Dec. 6, 2 p.m., Lake Region Livestock Auction, Devils Lake

Dec. 12. 1 p.m., North Dakota Stockmen's Association's Beyond the Bunk meeting, Ramada by Wyndham, Bismarck

Dec. 20, 1 p.m., NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center

The cost for BQA certification is $15 for a three-year certification. Some producers already may be BQA certified if they attended a cow herd certification session.

Another option for BQA certification is to take the online Beef Quality Assurance "feedyard" option. This online session will take three hours to complete and can be found at http://www.bqa.org/certification/online-certification.

–NDSU Extension