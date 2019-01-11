NDSU Extension, Carrington REC to Host Lambing Workshop

Ewe health, wool management and lamb nutrition are among the topics that will be covered.

New and experienced shepherds will have an opportunity to learn more about lambing at a clinic North Dakota State University Extension is holding Tuesday, Feb. 12, near Carrington, N.D.

"There has been extraordinary interest in expanding operations with sheep in North Dakota," says NDSU Extension sheep specialist Travis Hoffman. "Lambing time is the culmination of your breeding program, and an exciting and rewarding time as sheep producers."

The clinic starts at 10 a.m. Central time at NDSU's Carrington Research Extension Center, 663 U.S. Highway 281, and will include a producer tour at A & L Ranch, Woodworth, N.D.

"A healthy lamb and caring ewe are important, so the clinic topics will benefit novice and experienced sheep producers alike," Hoffman says.

Presenters and topics they will discuss are:

Hoffman – wool management

Cindy Wolf, a veterinarian at the University of Minnesota and member of the O'Neill Family Farm near Rushford, Minn. – ewe health

Cody Krause, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service – predator control

Karl Hoppe, Extension livestock systems specialist at NDSU's Carrington Research Extension Center – lamb nutrition and marketing

During the tour of their sheep operation, Brent and Codi Kuss will offer an interactive look at their lambing barn and protocol during their lambing season, and discuss potential challenges to help sheep producers.

"Our opportunity to succeed is first focused on providing optimal lambing management," Hoffman says. "Our ability to learn from each other will provide positive experiences for all producers."

The clinic is free of charge. Lunch will be provided. The event will run until 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Hoffman at 701-231-2222 or travis.w.hoffman@ndsu.edu.

Sponsors include the North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers Association and Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program.

–NDSU Extension