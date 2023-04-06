NDSU Extension Center for 4-H honors volunteers

Sandy Klein of Dickinson, North Dakota, and Tammy Meyer of York, North Dakota, were recently honored for their volunteer service to North Dakota 4-H.

Sandy Klein was honored with the Salute to Excellence North Dakota 4-H Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer award. Pictured (from left) are Kurt Froelich, NDSU Extension agent, Stark-Billings County; Holly Tuhy, NDSU Extension Agent, Stark-Billings County; Klein; and Deb Clarys, North Dakota 4-H Foundation Board Chair. NDSU Extension | Courtesy photo

The North Dakota State University Extension Center for 4-H Youth Development presented Klein with the North Dakota 4-H Salute to Excellence Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer award and Meyer with the North Dakota 4-H Salute to Excellence Volunteer of the Year award for 2022.

Klein is in her 35th year as a 4-H leader in Stark and Billings counties. She works with other parent leaders to assure there are activities planned each month that will excite and engage all members. Her 4-H club families say she takes the time to get to know and care for each member.

“Sandy is the club leader in title but is really they role model for all the 4-H’ers and parents,” says Bridget Bullinger, 4-H leader of the West River 4-H club in Stark County.

Klein was instrumental in starting the Badlands Rabbit Club, an American Rabbit Breeding Association (ARBA) club in Dickinson and has helped run the annual ARBA show. She also helped start the Dickinson State University Collegiate 4-H club.

“People do not volunteer to be recognized,” says Klein. “We volunteer because it is something we love to do, believe in and see the benefits of generation after generation.”

Meyer has been a 4-H member, North Dakota 4-H Ambassador and has served as a volunteer for 12 years at the state and local level. She has been a volunteer board member for the North Dakota 4-H Foundation for nearly 10 years. Her roles on the board have included treasurer, vice chair and chair.

“Tammy’s heart is truly in seeing the youth in the 4-H program grow and learn from their experience,” says Penny Dale, North Dakota 4-H Foundation manager. “Her efforts impact all youth who participate in 4-H in North Dakota.”

As treasurer for the foundation board, Meyer helped update many of the financial policies and procedures. She helped track donations and finances related to the 4-H camp renovation to make sure donations were used as donors requested. She ensured budgets were met and kept an eye on the financial sustainability of the 4-H Foundation.

She also has served as a livestock interview judge for Benson County Achievement Days.

“Tammy has been a positive role model in the 4-H world, always being uplifting and encouraging to the youth in our community and others,” says Lorissa Green, parent of 4-H members in Benson County.

Meyer says her volunteer work with 4-H is a way to give back to organizations that helped her develop as a youth and honor the volunteers who did so much for her.

“I personally benefitted as a youth from people who invested in me,” she says. “Most of those people were volunteers. I want to help do the same thing for others, especially young people.”