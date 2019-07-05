NDSU Extension Co-Hosting Long-term Care Planning Webinar on July 10

The second in a four-part webinar series hosted by gerontologists from North Dakota State University Extension and South Dakota State University Extension will take place on July 10. The webinar begins at noon CDT. This webinar will discuss long-term care planning and financing options, and how to identify the best care option for your family.

One in five adults turning 65 today is estimated to need long-term care for 5 or more years at some point during their life, says Jane Strommen, NDSU Extension gerontology specialist. With the national median annual cost for long-term care ranging from $18,720 to $100,375, many families are unprepared to cover these expenses. In addition, families may not be aware of the wide range of long-term care services available.

“By investing time in learning about long-term care before the need arises, families will have greater control and choices when it comes to long-term care planning,” Strommen said.

Individuals will be able to participate from the comfort of their own home or during their lunch hour. The webinar will be recorded for those that are not able to attend in person.

There is no cost to participate. Please register by visiting https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/long-term-care-planning-lunch-and-learn or going to https://extension.sdstate.edu/events and scrolling down to the July 10 long-term care planning Lunch and Learn.

Future Lunch and Learn webinars will feature these topics:

Aging well – noon CDT, Aug. 14

Difficult conversations – noon CDT, Sept. 11

–NDSU Extension