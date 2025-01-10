NDSU Extension Getting It Right in Sunflower Production webinar set for Jan. 30

Farmers and crop advisers searching for research-based sunflower production recommendations should plan to participate in the Getting It Right in Sunflower Production webinar on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to noon CST.

This online event will be hosted on Zoom and is organized by North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension, with support from the National Sunflower Association.

The webinar will offer the latest research updates and actionable recommendations to help farmers make informed sunflower production decisions for the 2025 growing season. Topics to be discussed include variety selection, soil fertility, plant protection (weed, disease and insect management), and sunflower markets.

Presentations will be led by NDSU Extension specialists, followed by a Q&A session where participants can engage directly with the speakers.

The presentations will be recorded and archived at http://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/getting-it-right . Certified crop adviser continuing education credits will be available.

There is no fee to participate, but preregistration is required at ndsu.ag/GIRsunflower25 . All who preregister will receive emailed instructions and a Zoom link to join the webinar.

Upcoming Getting It Right webinars are:

February 4, 2025: Flax

February 10, 2025: Dry Beans

March 14, 2025: Canola

For more information on the Getting It Right webinar series, please contact Ana Carcedo at 701-831-5796 or by email at a.carcedo@ndsu.edu .

–NDSU Extension