NDSU Extension Honors Staff for Years of Service

North Dakota State University Extension faculty and staff were honored for their years of service during the recent NDSU Extension/Research Extension Center virtual fall conference.

Those recognized were:

Five Years

Kelli Anderson – Agriculture Communication

Lindy Berg – Towner County

Jerry Bergman – Williston Research Extension Center

Reba Bird-Jensen – Fort Berthold

Ryan Buetow – Dickinson Research Extension Center

Kayla Carlson – Cass County

Anitha Chirumamilla – Cavalier County

Calla Edwards – McLean County

Terry Gisvold – Center for 4-H Youth Development

Emily Goff – Ward County

Jim Gray – West District office

Joel Hektner – Human Development and Family Science

Angie Johnson – Steele County

Miranda Meehan – Animal Sciences

Christopher Schauer – Hettinger Research Extension Center

Jeff Stachler – Griggs County

Rachel Wald – McHenry County

10 Years

Megan Ditterick – Expanded Food and Nutrition Program (EFNEP) and Family Nutrition Program (FNP) state office

Diane Hahn – Center for 4-H Youth Development

Richard Horsley – Plant Sciences

Stacy Wang – Health, Nutrition and Exercise Sciences

15 Years

Kim Bushaw – Human Development and ​Family Science​

Susan Finneseth – EFNEP and FNP state office

Lesley Lubenow – East District office

20 Years

Donna Anderson – Eddy and Foster counties

Scott Meyer – Plant Pathology

25 Years

Luella Morehouse – Stutsman County​

30 Years

Karen Armstrong – Rolette County

Ellen Bjelland – Ward County

Ron Haugen – Agribusiness and Applied Economics

Karl Hoppe – Carrington Research Extension Center

35 Years

Kurt Froelich – Stark/Billings County

Leann Frieler – Agriculture Budget Office

Vanessa Hoines – Morton County

Ken Hellevang is one of two NDSU Extension staff honored for 40 years of service. Photo courtesy NDSU

40 Years

Roger Egeberg – Agriculture Communication

Ken Hellevang – Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering​

–NDSU Agriculture Communication

