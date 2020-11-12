NDSU Extension Honors Staff for Years of Service
North Dakota State University Extension faculty and staff were honored for their years of service during the recent NDSU Extension/Research Extension Center virtual fall conference.
Those recognized were:
Five Years
Kelli Anderson – Agriculture Communication
Lindy Berg – Towner County
Jerry Bergman – Williston Research Extension Center
Reba Bird-Jensen – Fort Berthold
Ryan Buetow – Dickinson Research Extension Center
Kayla Carlson – Cass County
Anitha Chirumamilla – Cavalier County
Calla Edwards – McLean County
Terry Gisvold – Center for 4-H Youth Development
Emily Goff – Ward County
Jim Gray – West District office
Joel Hektner – Human Development and Family Science
Angie Johnson – Steele County
Miranda Meehan – Animal Sciences
Christopher Schauer – Hettinger Research Extension Center
Jeff Stachler – Griggs County
Rachel Wald – McHenry County
10 Years
Megan Ditterick – Expanded Food and Nutrition Program (EFNEP) and Family Nutrition Program (FNP) state office
Diane Hahn – Center for 4-H Youth Development
Richard Horsley – Plant Sciences
Stacy Wang – Health, Nutrition and Exercise Sciences
15 Years
Kim Bushaw – Human Development and Family Science
Susan Finneseth – EFNEP and FNP state office
Lesley Lubenow – East District office
20 Years
Donna Anderson – Eddy and Foster counties
Scott Meyer – Plant Pathology
25 Years
Luella Morehouse – Stutsman County
30 Years
Karen Armstrong – Rolette County
Ellen Bjelland – Ward County
Ron Haugen – Agribusiness and Applied Economics
Karl Hoppe – Carrington Research Extension Center
35 Years
Kurt Froelich – Stark/Billings County
Leann Frieler – Agriculture Budget Office
Vanessa Hoines – Morton County
40 Years
Roger Egeberg – Agriculture Communication
Ken Hellevang – Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering
–NDSU Agriculture Communication
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User