NDSU Extension Hosting Horse Immunity and Biosecurity Webinar

Any event where animals and humans from various farms gather together present unique biosecurity issues. (NDSU photo)

Recommended vaccinations, manure and disease mitigation, and managing sick horses are among the topics that will be covered.

Horse owners will have an opportunity to learn about a horse’s immune system and biosecurity considerations during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension is hosting Wednesday, June 3, at noon CDT.

Topics will include:

Horse immune system response

Recommended vaccinations

Manure and disease mitigation

Travel and event biosecurity

Managing sick horses

Common wildlife disease vectors

Visitor guidelines

The presenters are NDSU Extension specialists and agents.

“This will be a great opportunity to learn and ask questions about how the immune system works as it pertains to horses,” says NDSU Extension livestock environmental management specialist Mary Keena, who is based at NDSU’s Carrington Research Extension Center. “Understanding immune response, as well as how to mitigate disease concerns through a biosecurity protocol, can save you a lot of money and time, as well as help you maintain the health of your animal.”

Visit https://www.tinyurl.com/NDSUHorseBiosecurity2020 to register for the webinar.

–NDSU Extension