NDSU Extension Hosting Horse Immunity and Biosecurity Webinar
Any event where animals and humans from various farms gather together present unique biosecurity issues. (NDSU photo)
Any event where animals and humans from various farms gather together present unique biosecurity issues. (NDSU photo)
Recommended vaccinations, manure and disease mitigation, and managing sick horses are among the topics that will be covered.
Horse owners will have an opportunity to learn about a horse’s immune system and biosecurity considerations during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension is hosting Wednesday, June 3, at noon CDT.
Support Local Journalism
Topics will include:
Horse immune system response
Recommended vaccinations
Manure and disease mitigation
Travel and event biosecurity
Managing sick horses
Common wildlife disease vectors
Visitor guidelines
The presenters are NDSU Extension specialists and agents.
“This will be a great opportunity to learn and ask questions about how the immune system works as it pertains to horses,” says NDSU Extension livestock environmental management specialist Mary Keena, who is based at NDSU’s Carrington Research Extension Center. “Understanding immune response, as well as how to mitigate disease concerns through a biosecurity protocol, can save you a lot of money and time, as well as help you maintain the health of your animal.”
Visit https://www.tinyurl.com/NDSUHorseBiosecurity2020 to register for the webinar.
–NDSU Extension
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User