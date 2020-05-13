NDSU Extension Hosting Horse Parasite Management Webinar
Horse owners will have an opportunity to learn about parasite management issues during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension is hosting Wednesday, May 20, at noon CDT.
Topics will include:
Internal parasites
Deworming protocols
Support Local Journalism
Parasite sample collection
Biting insect control
Manure management
“This webinar will provide an opportunity to learn and ask questions about parasite management as it pertains to horses,” says Paige Brummund, NDSU Extension’s agriculture and natural resources agent in Ward County. “An overload of internal or external parasites can result in a depletion of nutrients, which can lead to an overall decrease in animal performance.”
Visit https://www.tinyurl.com/NDSUHorseParasite2020 to register for the webinar.
–NDSU Extension
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User