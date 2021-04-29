NDSU Extension Hosting Spring Horse Management Webinars

Horse owners will have an opportunity to learn about spring management during a webinar series North Dakota State University Extension is hosting at noon Central time each Wednesday in May.

Topics will include transitioning your horse from winter to spring and summer feeding, grazing strategies, manure and nutrient management, managing your horses during the drought and the basics of conditioning for performance events.

Due to the current drought, many horse owners likely will be using a dry lot for the summer.

“Manure management will be key to keeping the surfaces dry, dealing with flies and helping mitigate internal parasite issues,” says Mary Keena, Extension livestock environmental management specialist at NDSU’s Carrington Research Extension Center.

“Management of your grazing resources can help you extend the grazing season while making sure your horse is getting the best nutrition at appropriate times,” says Paige Brummund, NDSU Extension’s agriculture and natural resources agent in Ward County. “This year because of the drought conditions many of us are facing, it is going to be very important to manage your grazing resources.”

Horse owners have different styles of workouts they can use to help in the process of conditioning horses after the long sedentary winter months. Owners also can use stretches, bending and supple movements to help avoid muscle soreness.

“Getting your horse back into performing shape, whether that’s simply for trail rides or more intense action like rodeo or cutting, is something that takes time,” says Rachel Wald, NDSU Extension’s agriculture and natural resources agent in McHenry County.

The webinar presenters are NDSU Extension specialists and agents, as well as an NDSU Animal Sciences associate professor.

Visit https://www.tinyurl.com/Spring2021NDSUHorse to register for the webinars.

–NDSU Extension