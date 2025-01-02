NDSU Extension Land and Livestock Forum set for Jan. 15

Carley Garner, a renowned commodity market analyst and frequent guest on CNBC’s Mad Money and Bloomberg Television, will explore strategies for using market tools to hedge price risks in today’s volatile commodity markets. (Photo courtesy of Garner) image

Producers and agricultural professionals from across the western Dakotas and eastern Montana are invited to join the 2025 Land and Livestock Forum, hosted by North Dakota State University Extension on Jan. 15. The event will take place at the Biesiot Activities Center on the campus of Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota.

This year’s forum is a combined event, merging the popular Diversity, Direction and Dollars Forum with the Agriculture Livestock Forum to deliver a comprehensive lineup of speakers and discussions. Topics will range from soil acidity management and herbicide-resistant weeds to financial strategies, innovative technologies and sustainable production practices.

The event features two keynote speakers:

Amanda Radke, The Heart of Rural America podcast host, is a fifth-generation rancher and advocate for rural America. Radke will share her experiences and insights on preserving agricultural profitability and ensuring a robust, diverse food system.

Carley Garner is a renowned commodity market analyst and co-founder of DeCarley Trading. Garner, a frequent guest on CNBC’s Mad Money and Bloomberg Television, will explore strategies for using market tools to hedge price risks in today’s volatile commodity markets.

Presenters and topics include:

Darrell Oswald, Burleigh County Soil Conservation District – Implementing the Five Soil Health Principles

Josh Hammond, FarmAssist Consulting – You Think You Have a pH Problem, Now What?

Charlie Lim, NDSU Extension – Weed Herbicide Resistance and Stewardship of Weed Control Tools

Steve Saunders, Bridger AgVentures, LLC – Ventenata: A Beast That Can Steal Your Ranch

Logan Vandermark, South Dakota State University – Incorporating Technology into Livestock Production Systems

The presentations will provide attendees with actionable strategies for enhancing productivity, cutting costs and addressing emerging challenges in farming and ranching.

Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. MST, and the $30 fee is payable at the door and covers all materials, lunch and refreshments. CEU credits will be available.

For more event information, including a detailed agenda, visit ndsu.ag/landlivestock .