NDSU Extension offers considerations for backgrounding calf management

Consider feed costs and the price of calves when deciding to background calves. (NDSU photo) 20251018_111138

While calf prices have fallen in fall 2025, calf prices are still historically high. With relatively low 2025 feed grain prices, growing calves past weaning can still make backgrounding economically feasible.

North Dakota State University Extension cattle specialists have provided a new series of backgrounding calf management videos. The series is found on the NDSU Extension website at ndsu.ag/backgrounding25.

Calf weaning in October was once common in North Dakota. Now, weaning occurs in November and December, with calves weaned in December, primarily due to their younger age.

Younger calves also mean lighter calves. Growing calves beyond weaning, where calves are fed a ration instead of grazing, is called backgrounding. The extended feeding period after weaning allows calves to acclimate to health and vaccinations, creates a transition to different feed rations and causes a delay in marketing.

Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist, says producers feeding calves to a heavier weight should consider a budget for the outcome.

“Feed costs are only part of the consideration, since the price of weaned calves and backgrounded calves is extremely important,” says Parman.

Market outlook and livestock risk protection are huge drivers for profitable backgrounding.

“Delaying marketing of calves is always a good position in an ‘up’ market, but we currently have a lot of uncertainty in the current market,” says Tim Petry, NDSU Extension livestock marketing specialist. “Marketing information is helpful in planning as well as for LRP insurance.”

Compared to previous years, feed prices continue to be low, according to Karl Hoppe, NDSU Extension livestock specialist.

“Low corn price directly leads to lower feed cost per pound of gain,” says Hoppe. “Feed is the highest cost input except the cost of the calf.”

Jake Galbreath, NDSU Extension veterinarian, says healthy calves are paramount to great feeding performance.

“Vaccinations can be extremely valuable, but some calves still need medical assistance,” says Dr. Galbreath, emphasizing that knowing when to intervene is crucial.

Maintaining or increasing the cow herd numbers begins with heifer development, according to Lacey Quail, NDSU Extension livestock management specialist.

“Managing heifers for the proper rate of gain and growth development is needed to ensure good breeding success,” says Quail.

The recorded webinars cover the following topics:

Market outlook and price protection – Petry

Developing productive heifers – Quail

Budgets for different classes of cattle – Parman

Rations, feed cost and cost of gain – Hoppe

Calf health: Vaccinations and more – Dr. Galbreath

For more information on marketing, budgets, health and nutrition for backgrounding calves, visit NDSU Extension’s website.

For further information, contact Hoppe at 701-652-2951 or karl.hoppe@ndsu.edu or your local Extension agent.

-North Dakota State University