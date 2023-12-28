NDSU Extension offers Nourish program, in-person and online

As a new year begins, people often decide to make some lifestyle changes in nutrition or physical activity to support their health.

North Dakota State University Extension has developed Nourish, a free program to provide North Dakotan adults, especially those age 50 and older in rural counties, with information and strategies about nutrition. The project is supported by a Rural Health and Safety Education program grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Participants in the series will learn how to eat more nutritiously and be more physically active so they can reduce their risk of developing chronic diseases.



Extension agents will hold weekly classes in many rural North Dakota counties. Participants can also take part in self-paced online modules beginning Jan. 8 or according to the county-based schedule. Participants are asked to sign up for a series of seven weekly or biweekly classes. Prizes and certificates will be provided for those who complete at least six of the seven classes or online modules.

Each class will focus on one topic, such as how to keep your eyes healthy. Other topics include how to keep your heart, brain, digestive system, skin, bones and joints healthy – and strategies for getting more sleep. Classes also include hands-on activities and time for discussion. In-person participants will receive materials, such as handouts and healthful recipes to take home.

“Our first group of online participants recently completed the class. They told us they plan to incorporate what they learned in their daily life,” says Julie Garden-Robinson, Extension food and nutrition specialist.



Visit http://www.ag.ndsu.edu/nourish to see if a Nourish class series is scheduled near you. If you aren’t able to attend a class or want more information on the topic covered in a session, you can enroll in both the online and in-person classes.



Anyone can sign up for the free monthly newsletter by visiting the website at http://www.ag.ndsu.edu/food or contacting your local Extension office. Participating county Extension offices also will have Facebook pages to interact with their clients.



“Good health is important for enjoying a high quality of life and for maintaining independence in later life,” says Sherri Stastny, project co-director and professor in the NDSU Department of Health, Nutrition and Exercise Sciences.