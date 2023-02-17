NDSU Extension offers webinar series for junior beef producers

Post-calving and pre-breeding nutrition is one topic that will be discussed during the Junior Beef Producer webinar series. NDSU photo | Courtesy photo

beefwebinar

North Dakota State University Extension will host a series of virtual meetings this spring for teens interested in beef production.

The hour-long webinars will begin at 6:30 p.m. CST on five consecutive Tuesday evenings beginning at the end of February.

“The average age of agricultural producers is increasing by the year,” says Tyler Kralicek, NDSU Extension agent in Burleigh County. “This series will tap into the young beef producers of this country to help get them a good start growing their beef herds.”

The specific dates and webinar topics are as follows:

Feb. 28: Beef Artificial Insemination and Sync Protocols

March 7: Natural Breeding Service

March 14: Post Calving/Pre-Breeding Nutrition

March 21: Show Animal Nutrition

March 28: Grazing Readiness

The virtual meeting is free; however, preregistration is required. Visit https://ndsu.ag/jrbeefproducers to preregister.

Those who preregister will receive an email with instructions about how to join the webinars. Participants only need to register once to attend as many of the webinars as they like.

Junior Beef Producer is an ongoing workshop series designed to give youth practical, interactive experiences related to beef production.

–NDSU Extension