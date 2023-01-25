NDSU Extension offers youth gardening grants

More than 3,300 youth participated in Junior Master Gardener projects in 2022. NDSU | Courtesy photo

Garden

Grants of up to $600 for youth gardening projects are available through North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension.

Funds may be used to purchase gardening supplies (tools, soil, seeds, plants or containers) and educational supplies.

Schools, 4-H clubs, church groups and other youth organizations are encouraged to apply. Any project related to youth and gardening is eligible.

More than 3,300 youth participated in Junior Master Gardener projects in 2022. These projects included establishing school and preschool gardens, beautifying schools and parks, constructing raised beds for the elderly and growing vegetables for local food pantries.

“These grants provide opportunities for youth to learn about gardening and our environment,” says NDSU Extension horticulturist Tom Kalb.

Approximately 50 projects are supported across the state each year.

For more information and the application form, go to https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/programs/junior-master-gardener

The application deadline is March 15, 2023. For more information, contact Kalb at tom.kalb@ndsu.edu or NDSU Extension – Grand Forks County agent Carrie Knutson at carrie.knutson@ndsu.edu .

–NDSU Extension