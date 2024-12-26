NDSU Extension personnel honored at national Extension 4-H professionals conference

Extension agents and specialists receive national recognition for their 4-H programming.

NDSU Extension agents and specialists were honored for their work during the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals conference. (NDSU photo)

NDSU Extension agents and specialists were honored for their work during the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals conference. (NDSU photo) Sara Clemens, 4-H outdoor education and shooting sports specialist (NDSU photo)

Sara Clemens, 4-H outdoor education and shooting sports specialist (NDSU photo) Kelly Leo, agriculture and natural resources agent, Williams County (NDSU photo)

Kelly Leo, agriculture and natural resources agent, Williams County (NDSU photo) Lynnette Vachal, 4-H youth development agent, Mountrail County (NDSU photo)

Lynnette Vachal, 4-H youth development agent, Mountrail County (NDSU photo) Penny Nester, agriculture and natural resources agent, Bowman County (NDSU photo)

Penny Nester, agriculture and natural resources agent, Bowman County (NDSU photo) Cindy Olson, former administrative assistant and 4-H program assistant, Ramsey County (NDSU photo)

Five North Dakota State University Extension agents and one 4-H program assistant were recognized for their outstanding contributions at the 2024 National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals conference in Boise, Idaho.

Those recognized were:

Sara Clemens, 4-H outdoor education and shooting sports specialist — awarded national Achievement in Service Award

Kelly Leo, agriculture and natural resources agent, Williams County — awarded national Achievement in Service Award

Emily Burkett, 4-H youth development agent, Ward County — awarded national Distinguished Service Award

Lynnette Vachal, 4-H youth development agent, Mountrail County — awarded national Distinguished Service Award

Penny Nester, agriculture and natural resources agent, Bowman County — awarded national Meritorious Service Award

Cindy Olson, former administrative assistant and 4-H program assistant, Ramsey County — awarded national 25 Years in Service Award

The National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals is the professional organization for those dedicated to promoting, strengthening, enhancing and advocating for the 4-H youth development profession.

The Achievement in Service Award recognizes current members of the organization that have served more than three years but fewer than seven years in Extension 4-H youth programs.

Clemens was honored for her dedication to improving 4-H programs. She supports youth, families and agents with quick responses and problem-solving skills. Clemens’ leadership in camps, safety programs and shooting sports has earned her praise for collaboration and program success.

Leo was recognized for expanding 4-H programs in her county, significantly increasing club participation, and delivering impactful initiatives in agriculture, STEM, livestock and leadership. Her work with programs like the Bread Fair, farm safety and embryology highlights her commitment to empowering volunteers and building self-sufficient, volunteer-led clubs.

The Distinguished Service Award recognizes current members that have served seven or more years in Extension 4-H youth programs.

Burkett was recognized for growing 4-H programs, particularly in STEM and agriculture. She co-coached a national champion Horse Quiz Bowl team and helped develop innovative programs like the Trades Camp.

Vachal was honored for her mentorship and collaboration across counties. She guides 4-H families and youth, particularly in Achievement Days and shooting sports. Vachal encourages youth participation in various 4-H activities and competitions.

The Meritorious Service Award recognizes current members in each state that have served fifteen years or more in Extension 4-H youth programs and have previously been honored with a Distinguished Service Award. Meritorious Service Award winners have demonstrated innovative youth programming and leadership in the association at the state, regional and national level.

Nester was recognized for her leadership in North Dakota 4-H. As the current president of NDAE4-HYW, she is committed to enhancing the organization’s communication and structure while mentoring fellow agents.

The 25 Years of Service Award recognizes current members who have served 4-H for more than 25 years.

Olson received this award for her 30-plus years of dedicated service to 4-H, particularly in North Dakota’s shooting sports program. Known for her kindness, generosity and strong work ethic, Olson leaves a legacy of impact in her community and the 4-H program.

-North Dakota State University Extension