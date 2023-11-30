NDSU Extension schedules Stop the Bleed trainings

Seconds matter in rural injury incidents or medical emergencies, and the time it takes first responders to travel to an injured person can be critical to survival, says Angie Johnson, North Dakota State University Extension farm and ranch safety coordinator.

To help reduce deaths caused by unintentional injury, NDSU Extension and the NDSU School of Nursing are partnering to offer free, Stop the Bleed training for residents of rural communities across North Dakota. Nursing faculty will travel to North Dakota counties and work with NDSU Extension agents to conduct the trainings.

Stop the Bleed is a nationally recognized, 90-minute certification program, providing participants with hands-on opportunities to recognize life-threatening bleeding and intervene effectively by properly using a tourniquet in the event of blood loss caused by an injury.

Trainings that have been scheduled for the 2023-2024 winter season are:

Dickey County: December 7, 2023; 2 p.m. CST

Dickey County: December 7, 2023; 5 p.m. CST

Wells County: December 14, 2023; 1 p.m. CST

Cavalier County: January 17, 2024; 12 p.m. CST

Grand Forks County: January 18, 2024; 6 p.m. CST

Nelson/Steele Counties: January 22, 2024; 3 p.m. CST

Nelson/Steele Counties: January 22, 2024; 6 p.m. CST

Kidder County: January 24, 2024; 1 p.m. CST

Renville County: January 31; 12 p.m. CST

Ward County: January 31; 3:30 p.m. CST

Ward County: January, 31; 5:30 p.m. CST

McHenry County: February 1, 2024; 11 a.m. CST

McHenry County: February 1, 2024, 1 p.m. CST

Bottineau County: February 1, 2024; 3:30 p.m. CST

Bottineau County: February 1, 2024; 5:30 p.m. CST

Mercer County: February 7, 2024; 6 p.m. CST

Mercer County: February 7, 2024; 7:30 p.m. CST

Cass County: February 15, 2024, 10 a.m. CST

Cass County: February 15, 2024, 1 p.m. CST

Barnes County: March 6, 2024; 9:30 a.m. CST

Barnes County: March 7, 2024; 9:30 a.m. CST

To register for one of the trainings listed, visit bit.ly/STBcountyregistration . Stop the Bleed sessions are of no cost to participants. However, preregistration is required one week prior to each training session. Sessions are limited to 10 to 12 participants. Personal Stop the Bleed kits will be provided on first-come, first-served basis.

Additional training dates are being scheduled in more locations across North Dakota for spring.

If you would like to learn more about Stop the Bleed and to be notified of possible trainings near you, visit the NDSU Extension Stop the Bleed webpage at ndsu.ag/stopthebleed .

Emergency management personnel may qualify for National Continuing Competency Requirement (NCCR) and Local Continuing Competency Requirement (LCCR) units through this training, and also may be eligible to become a certified Stop the Bleed instructor in their community.

Stop the Bleed training is funded through a three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture – National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

As a student-focused, land-grant, research institution, we serve our citizens.

–NDSU Extension