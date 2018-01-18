NDSU Extension to Host Corn Economics Workshops

The workshop dates and locations are:

Enogen corn and its management requirements will be a focus of the workshops.

The North Dakota State University Extension Service will host three corn economics workshops to help producers make management and marketing decisions for their 2018 corn crop. The workshops will integrate production, harvest, storage, marketing and risk consideration information.

The workshops will begin each day at 10 a.m. and conclude by 3 p.m.

Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension crops marketing economist, and David Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioenergy economics specialist, will speak at the workshops. Phil Coffin of Midwest AgEnergy Group, the company that operates the Spiritwood and Blue Flint (Underwood) ethanol refineries, also will speak.

The focus of the workshops will be Enogen corn, a variety of corn that has been modified to contain high levels of the enzyme that converts starch to sugar and, therefore, is valued by the corn ethanol industry.

"Enogen corn presents a unique opportunity with a significant premium over No. 2 corn," says Ripplinger. "However, there are increased management requirements for farmers to ensure proper segregation of the crop."

The workshops are free and lunch will be provided. Certified crop advisers are eligible to earn up to 3 continuing education units for attending.

The workshops are sponsored by the North Dakota Corn Utilization Council, NDSU Extension Service – Ramsey County, NCREC and CREC.

To learn more about the workshops, visit http://www.ag.ndsu.edu/bioepic or contact David Ripplinger at 701-231-5265 or david.ripplinger@ndsu.edu.

–NDSU Extension