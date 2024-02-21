NDSU Extension to host farm first-aid kit training

Participants learn how to use a wire splint at NDSU Extension’s farm first-aid kit training. (Photo courtesy of Evan Montgomery) 7fcd6342-f865-4281-bdf2-eb35e6d28e78

Injuries that take place on the farm can be unique, requiring immediate care before help can arrive. “If a traumatic injury occurs on the farm, such as an amputation or serious burn, understanding how to effectively manage traumatic injuries on the farm can mean the difference between life and death” says Katelyn Landeis, North Dakota State University Extension agent in Grand Forks County. “Depending on where the injury occurs, on your farm or in the field, you may have to wait until help arrives. Having a well-equipped farm first-aid kit can offer essential supplies and resources to address a diverse range of injuries promptly and effectively.” For the second year in a row, Landeis teamed up with NDSU Extension farm and ranch safety coordinator Angie Johnson to develop a program for farmers, their families and employees to build a farm first-aid kit and practice using items found in the kit. The session will take place during the International Crop Expo on Feb. 22 from noon to 1 p.m. in meeting rooms 6,7,8 and 9 at the 50-yard line outside of the arena of the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. “This program empowers farmers and farmworkers to be prepared for emergencies and know how to respond effectively to various types of injuries that may occur on the farm,” says Johnson. “By crafting your own kit, you walk away with the knowledge and readiness of administering aid, knowing firsthand what tools you have, as well as the education and confidence to use items found in the kit to make a difference in the case of a severe injury or potentially save someone’s life.” The workshop includes several stations led by NDSU Extension and area healthcare providers. Topics covered include: Stop the Bleed mini session – Altru Health Ambulance Team Treating burns on the farm – Altru Health Ambulance Team Slips, trips and falls; how to use a splint – Altru Health Ambulance Team Handling amputated body parts – NDSU Extension At the completion of this program, participants will receive a complete farm first-aid kit they can place in the tractor or farm shop – a location everyone knows, so they can find the kit in a time of need. “We are pleased to see so much community support from Altru Health and the local Farm Bureau,” says Landeis. “We hope this session will not only assist participants in feeling more comfortable with the contents and usage of their kit but also empower them to effectively communicate the kit’s contents, location, and usage with others on their operation.” Grand Forks County Farm Bureau has been actively involved with the program, providing their time and financial support for farmers to make farm first aid kits. “We see the value of collaborating with NDSU Extension and farmers on education and awareness, not just regarding the contents of a first-aid kit but also on how to utilize those items effectively in responding to a traumatic injury on the farm,” says Jennifer Kohl-Fichtner, Grand Forks County Farm Bureau Board president. “This is why we have offered financial support to build 50 total farm-first aid kits to go home with local farm operations.” Each family has the opportunity to build one kit to take home for their tractor, shop or other convenient location. For more information on the farm first-aid kit event, visit ndsu.ag/firstaid . To find the full schedule of events during the International Crop Expo, visit https://cropexpo.com/ . NDSU Agriculture Communication – Feb. 16, 2024 Source: Katelyn Landeis, 701-780-8229, katelyn.landeis@ndsu.edu Editor: Elizabeth Cronin, 701-231-7006, elizabeth.cronin@ndsu.edu