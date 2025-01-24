NDSU Extension to host Getting It Right in Flax and Dry Bean Webinars

NDSU Extension’s Getting It Right webinars provide the latest research updates and recommendations, helping farmers and crop advisers to make informed production decisions for the 2025 growing season. (NDSU photo) dry-beans-flax-ndsu-photo

Farmers and crop advisers searching for research-based flax and dry bean production recommendations should plan to participate in NDSU Extension’s Getting It Right in Flax Production webinar on Feb. 4 and the Getting It Right in Dry Bean Production webinar on Feb. 10.

Sponsored by Ameriflax, the flax production webinar will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at noon, Central time, on Feb. 4.

The dry bean production webinar, sponsored by the Northarvest Bean Growers Association, will also begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at noon, Central time, on Feb. 10.

“These educational webinars will provide research updates and recommendations that can help farmers with production decisions for the 2025 growing season,” says Ana Carcedo, NDSU Extension broadleaf crops agronomist.

The webinars will be hosted via Zoom, with presentations from NDSU specialists on critical topics, including agronomy recommendations, pest and disease management, market forecasts, and more. The sessions will end with a live Q&A, offering participants the chance to engage directly with the speakers.

Certified crop adviser continuing education credits will be available for attending the live event.

There is no participation fee, but preregistration is required at ndsu.ag/gir. All who preregister will receive emailed instructions and a Zoom link to join the webinar.

Future Getting It Right crop production webinars are scheduled for:

• March 14 – Canola

For more information, please contact Ana Carcedo at 701-831-5796 or via email at a.carcedo@ndsu.edu .

–North Dakota State University