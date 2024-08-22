NDSU Extension to host grant writing workshop

North Dakota State University Extension will host a two-part interactive Beginner’s Guide to Grant Writing workshop from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Oct. 23, at the Morton Mandan Public Library.

The two-day workshop teaches grant writers of all skill levels how to prepare and submit a professional proposal. It is geared toward agricultural producers and those who work or volunteer for nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, community clubs, or local government units and departments. Participants will learn how to develop ideas for winning grant proposals, how to identify and work with funding sources and advance their understanding of the proposal development, submission and review process. A professional review of a draft proposal is also included.

On Sept. 25, participants will come to the workshop with an idea and leave with a proposal outline and all the resources needed to expand their outline into a full proposal. They will return on Oct. 23 with a draft proposal for peer review.

The cost of the workshop is $150, which includes lunch each day and all materials. The workshop has a capacity of up to 25 people. Registration is required by Sept. 7. For more information or to register, visit ndsu.ag/grant-writing .

For more information, contact leadership and civic engagement specialist Jodi Bruns at jodi.bruns@ndsu.edu or conservation leadership and planning program coordinator Hannah Nordby at hannah.nordby@ndsu.edu .

–NDSU Extension