NDSU Extension to Host Grant Writing Workshop

North Dakota State University Extension will host a two-part interactive Beginner’s Guide to Grant Writing workshop 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Oct. 20 at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum in Bismarck.

The two-day workshop teaches grant writers of all skill levels how to prepare and submit a professional proposal. It is geared toward agricultural producers and those who work or volunteer for nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, community clubs, or local government units and departments. Participants will learn how to develop ideas for winning grant proposals, how to identify and work with funding sources, and advance their understanding of the proposal development, submission and review process. Professional review of a draft proposal is also included.

On Sept. 28 participants will come with an idea and leave with a proposal outline and all the resources needed to expand their outline into a full proposal. They will return on Oct. 20 with a draft proposal ready for a peer review.

“This is the first time this workshop has been offered in North Dakota,” says Lindy Berg, NDSU Extension agent in Towner County. “Feedback from participants who attended this training in other states indicates real results. Many received increased funding that allowed them to expand their facilities, purchase equipment and increase their services. We are excited to bring this valuable workshop to North Dakota.”

The cost to participate is $55, which includes lunch each day and all materials. The workshop has capacity for up to 20 people. Registration is required by Sept. 7. For more information or to register, visit ndsu.ag/grant-writing.

For more information, contact Kari Helgoe at 701-265-8411 or kari.l.helgoe@ndsu.edu .

–NDSU Extension