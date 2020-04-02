NDSU Extension to Host Grazing Cover Crops Webinar Series

Producers will have an opportunity to learn about grazing cover crops during a webinar series that North Dakota State University Extension is hosting.

NDSU Extension specialists and researchers will present live and be available to answer questions. The first webinar will start at 11 a.m. Central Daylight Time on Tuesday, April 7.

“This webinar will give North Dakota producers a chance to learn about factors to consider when selecting a cover crop for grazing and when to graze livestock on cover crops, as well as introduce them to different cover crops for grazing that are well suited for North Dakota,” says Miranda Meehan, NDSU Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist.

The dates of the webinars and the topics that will be covered are:

Tuesday, April 7, cover crop seed regulations and herbicide residual considerations

Thursday, April 9, cover crop grazing research and economic and soil impact of cover crops

Tuesday, April 14, forage grazing calculator and cover crop toxicity issues

Thursday, April 16, cover crop characteristics and identification

Tuesday, April 21, winter grazing and alfalfa production, and sainfoin quality, yield and condensed tannin content

To join the webinars, go to https://tinyurl.com/covercrop2020. You will be asked to provide your email address and name. You should log in a few minutes before the start of the webinars because they will begin promptly at 11 a.m.

If you can’t join from your computer, call 669-900-6833 or 646-876-9923 and enter webinar ID 911 744 875.

Participants may ask questions during the live webinars. The webinars will be recorded. The recording will be archived at https://tinyurl.com/covercrop2020recording for later viewing.

The North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program is sponsoring the series.

–NDSU Extension