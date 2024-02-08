NDSU Extension to host horse management webinar series in March

Horse owners and stable managers will have the opportunity to learn management strategies and ask questions during a webinar series that North Dakota State University Extension is hosting at noon CDT on Wednesdays in March.

Topics will include an overview of genetic diseases in the quarter horse breed, weed and manure management in pastures, prevention and detection of communicable equine diseases, and emergency first aid until the veterinarian arrives.”

The goal of these webinars is to empower our equine owners in North Dakota to confidently apply what we share to their animal care routines or land and resources management,” says Mary Keena, Extension livestock environmental management specialist at NDSU’s Carrington Research Extension Center.”

Understanding genetic diseases, knowing how to prevent a communicable disease and effectively applying first aid to your animal while waiting for a veterinarian in an emergency situation may not only save the animal’s life but is also part of animal husbandry and ownership,” says Rachel Wald, NDSU Extension’s agriculture and natural resources agent in McHenry County.”

Management of your grazing resources by way of weed and manure management can help you increase the usable parts of your pastures, ensuring longevity of the grazing season,” says Paige Brummund, NDSU Extension’s agriculture and natural resources agent in Ward County.The webinar presenters are NDSU Extension specialists and agents, NDSU professors and the NDSU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.Visit ndsu.ag/horsewebinar to register for the webinars.