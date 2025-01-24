NDSU Extension to host lambing workshop in Tappen, ND

The workshop will include several speakers, live demonstrations, a barn tour and a lunch. (NDSU photo) ewe

New and experienced shepherds will have an opportunity to learn more about lambing and sheep production at a clinic hosted by North Dakota State University Extension on Feb. 22 in Tappen, North Dakota.

“Lambing time is the culmination of your breeding program, and it’s an exciting and rewarding time as a sheep producer,” says Travis Hoffman, NDSU and University of Minnesota Extension sheep specialist. “This workshop will focus on providing resources and education to sheep producers wanting to optimize their lambing management.”

Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the clinic starting at 10:30 at Tappen City Hall. The morning will feature several speakers followed by a lamb lunch. The afternoon will include live demonstrations and a barn tour at Brent and Barb Stroh’s farm.

Lambing workshop topics and presenters are the following:

• Baby Lamb Management — Karl Hoppe

• Record Keeping — Lacey Quail

• Lamb Weaning Considerations — Rachel Gibbs

• 2025 Lamb Market Update — Travis Hoffman

• Producer Tour: On-site Lambing Barn Management — Brent and Barb Stroh family

• Ewe Body Condition Scoring — Monica Fitterer

• Hoof Health and Care — Travis Hoffman

“There has been extraordinary interest in expanding operations with sheep in North Dakota,” adds Hoffman. “This workshop will be a great opportunity for producers to connect and learn from each other.”

The cost of the event is $10 for adults and youth may attend for free. The event will conclude around 3 p.m.

Registration is not required but preferred in case of bad weather and for meal planning.

Registration and event information is available at ndsu.ag/lambingws25.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Monica Fitterer, Extension agent for Kidder County, at 701-475-2672 or monica.fitterer@ndsu.edu .

–North Dakota State University