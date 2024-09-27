NDSU Extension to host Medicare open enrollment webinar

North Dakota State University Extension is hosting a free webinar focused on Medicare open enrollment, a yearly period when Medicare beneficiaries can review and change their health and prescription drug plans for the upcoming year. The 2024 open enrollment period is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

The webinar will be Oct. 9, 10-11:30 a.m. CDT via Zoom. Current Medicare beneficiaries, those new to Medicare, family members, caregivers and others interested in learning more are invited to attend.

Attendees will learn how Medicare Part D coverage works and the differences between original Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans. Other topics include upcoming Medicare changes for 2025 and important factors Medicare beneficiaries should consider when reviewing their plan options. Attendees will also learn how to protect themselves against Medicare open enrollment fraud.

Presenters are Stefanie Fogel with the North Dakota Insurance Department and Brenda Munson with the North Dakota Senior Medicare Patrol project.

Fogel is a Medicare State Health Insurance Program counselor with over 23 years of experience within the health insurance industry. She works with the North Dakota State Health Insurance Assistance Program to help people understand Medicare and the different options available to them. She also advocates when people are having problems with their insurance and guides them on how to rectify their situations.

Munson is the project manager and complex issue specialist with the North Dakota Senior Medicare Patrol project at the North Dakota Center for Persons with Disabilities at Minot State University. She supervises all activities associated with Medicare fraud outreach and education and assists beneficiaries with Medicare fraud-related issues. Munson has worked with Medicare fraud for the last 15 years.

“We are excited to partner with the North Dakota Insurance Department and the North Dakota Senior Medicare Patrol to offer this educational opportunity on such an important and complex topic impacting the health of older adults,” says Jane Strommen, North Dakota State University Extension gerontology specialist.

For more information on how to join the webinar, visit ndsu.ag/medicare .

–NDSU Extension