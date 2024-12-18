NDSU Extension to host Soil Water Workshop on Jan. 22

The one-day workshop will cover soil and water management topics relevant to North Dakota producers, agronomists, consultants and industry personnel. (NDSU photo) image-32

The annual Soil Water Workshop hosted by NDSU Extension will be held on Jan. 22, with both in-person and virtual attendance options. The in-person workshop will be held at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.

The one-day workshop will cover soil and water management topics relevant to North Dakota producers, agronomists, consultants and industry personnel.

Sessions begin at 8 a.m. with topics ranging from updated soybean fertility recommendations to understanding soil pH. Following lunch, the program will continue with topics including cover crop water usage and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Using Tillage for Weed Control.

“The Soil Water Workshop is a great opportunity to learn about recent advances and updates to soil, water, and fertilizer management in North Dakota,” says Brady Goettl, NDSU Extension soil science specialist and event organizer.

The cost to attend both the in-person and virtual option is $100. Registration and a detailed event agenda is available online at ndsu.ag/soilwater. Please register by Jan. 13 to attend in-person and by Jan. 20 for virtual attendance.

Certified Crop Advisers will be able to earn 5.5 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for attending the workshop.

For questions about the workshop or registration, please contact Niki Lynnes at niki.lynnes@ndsu.edu .

