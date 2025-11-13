NDSU Extension to host virtual income tax management program for ag producers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

North Dakota State University Extension will offer a tax management program to agricultural producers and tax preparers from 1 to 4 p.m. CST on Monday, Dec. 1, via Zoom.

The program will be moderated by Ron Haugen, NDSU Extension farm management specialist.

“This program provides an excellent opportunity for agricultural producers and tax preparers to learn and ask questions about tax management alternatives while there is still time to implement year-end tax management decisions,” says Haugen.

The program will feature presentations by Mercean Lam, Internal Revenue Service; Russ Tweiten, Ag Country Farm Credit Services; Rob Holcomb, University of Minnesota Extension and JC Hobbs, Oklahoma State University Extension.

Program topics include the following:

Federal income tax updates

Lease and easement income reporting

IRS updates

Identity theft and breaches

Tax management upon retirement

Depreciation, like-kind exchanges

Disaster provisions and reporting

Qualified business income

Tax planning

Preregistration is required by Nov. 25. The cost for the virtual program and materials is $25. To register, visit ndsu.ag/incometax.

An email address is required to register for the meeting, and a connection to Zoom is required to participate. Registered attendees will receive the Zoom link and materials link by email on Wednesday, Nov. 26. All participants will have the opportunity to ask questions via the chat box.

All program materials will be posted for downloading prior to the meeting. Continuing education credits will not be offered.

For additional information or questions, contact Paulann Haakenson at paulann.haakenson@ndsu.edu or 701-231-7393.

-North Dakota State University