NDSU Extension to Host Virtual Town Hall Meeting in Response to COVID-19

North Dakota State University Extension will host a virtual town hall meeting for North Dakota community development leaders.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, March 31, at 9:30 a.m. Central time.

“We hope that this town hall meeting will give anyone involved in community development, Chambers of Commerce or small business entrepreneurship, etc., a chance to connect during these unprecedented times,” says Jodi Bruns, NDSU Extension leadership and civic engagement specialist.

The meeting will feature discussion on these topics:

Reaching your community at a distance

NDSU Extension resources

Community resources

Leadership in challenging times

“This virtual town hall meeting will be a time to share what is working in communities and a time to share resources,” says Andrea Bowman, NDSU Extension leadership and community development program coordinator. “I invite people to highlight their success stories and discuss how they are continuing to promote their communities and local businesses.”

The meeting will be held on the Zoom platform. For meeting login information, visit https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/alerts/coronavirus or search for “NDSU Extension coronavirus.”

–NDSU Extension