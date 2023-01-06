NDSU Extension to offer Corn Getting It Right virtual meeting on Jan. 24

Farmers and crop advisers have an opportunity to receive corn production information during a virtual Getting it Right meeting that North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension is conducting from 8:30 a.m. to noon CST on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Meeting co-chairs are NDSU Extension cropping systems specialists, Greg Endres, Carrington Research Extension Center, and Ryan Buetow, Dickinson Research Extension Center. The North Dakota Corn Utilization Council is supporting the event.

“We have been conducting virtual crop production Getting it Right meetings since 2020 and participant evaluations have indicated the information has provided a high level of usefulness,” says Endres. “Corn is a new crop addition this winter to the educational series that previously has included soybean, dry bean, canola, flax and sunflower.”

“This live Zoom webinar will provide concise presentations with emphasis on central and western North Dakota corn production recommendations for 2023,” says Buetow.

The subjects and presenters are:

Corn Utilization Council overview – Jean Henning, executive director

Recommendations for selected plant establishment factors – Endres

Western North Dakota management issues – Buetow

Soil considerations and plant nutrition – Dave Franzen, NDSU Extension soil science specialist

Weed management – Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist

Disease management – Andrew Friskop, NDSU Extension plant pathologist

Insect management – Jan Knodel, NDSU Extension entomologist

Market update – Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension crops economist/marketing specialist

Webinar participants will have the opportunity to ask questions following presentations. The presentations will be recorded and archived for future reference.

Preregistration is required to participate in the meeting. Visit ndsu.ag/gettingitright to preregister. Those who preregister will receive emailed instructions to participate in the meeting.

Certified crop adviser continuing education credits will be available for meeting participants.

Additional Getting it Right crop production Zoom meetings scheduled during this winter:

March 9 – Canola

March 21 – Sunflower

–NDSU Extension