NDSU Extension to offer fall Nourish series

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

North Dakota State University Extension, partnered with NDSU Health, Nutrition, and Exercise Sciences, is offering programming focused on physical well-being in fall 2025.

Nourish is a free program that provides information and strategies about nutrition and health. The program has been offered as live classes in many North Dakota counties and as self-paced online modules, and it’s now offered via live webinars as well.

“Good health is important for enjoying a high quality of life and for maintaining independence in later life,” says Sherri Stastny, NDSU professor and project co-director. “This program offers the tools to help us enhance our overall well-being.”

Nourish is aimed at adults living in rural North Dakota, but any adult is welcome to participate. Participants in the series will learn to promote health and well-being by eating more nutritiously and being more physically active, plus other lifestyle tips and ideas.

Participants who choose the Zoom webinar-based classes will begin Sept. 30. The classes, held every Tuesday at 2 p.m., will be about 45 minutes long and will include time for questions. Each webinar will be recorded. Participants are asked to register for and complete the entire series of classes.

Participants who choose the in-person classes can find their county’s schedule at ndsu.ag/nourishcourses as dates become available.

Participants who choose the online modules will receive prerecorded lessons and interactive activities.

This Nourish series will focus on well-being, finding accurate health information, cooking for one or two, maintaining muscles, how pets impact health, building up the immune system, smart medication usage and staying well.

Prizes and certificates will be provided for those who complete at least six classes.

The classes have been held since 2023, and they have proven to be popular.

“Our previous participants have been enthusiastic about the information they have learned and their progress on personal health goals,” says Julie Garden-Robinson, NDSU Extension food and nutrition specialist and professor. “The colder season of fall is an excellent time to learn something new and to set health goals before the new year.”

Registration for the webinar series is open until Sept. 29. Participants are asked to only register for one format.

Visit http://www.ag.ndsu.edu/nourish to register and for more information. There is no cost to participate.

The project is supported by a Rural Health and Safety Education program grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

In addition to the classes, anyone can sign up for the free monthly Nourish newsletter by visiting the Nourish website. Participating NDSU Extension offices also have Facebook pages catered to their areas.

-North Dakota State University