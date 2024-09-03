NDSU Extension to offer livestock seminars at Big Iron

Cattle producers attending this year’s Big Iron show in West Fargo, North Dakota, are invited to join North Dakota State University Extension specialists for several livestock management and development sessions.

Dates, times and topics are:

Tuesday, Sept. 10

10:30 a.m. – Karl Hoppe, Extension livestock specialist and cattle nutritionist, will provide an interactive discussion about feeding cattle, cattle management and everything else cattle. The session is for producers to ask questions that need answering.

1:30 p.m. – John Biermacher, Extension livestock development specialist, will provide an update on livestock development in North Dakota.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

10:30 a.m. – Lisa Peterson, Extension livestock specialist, and Lacey Quail, Extension livestock management specialist, will speak on the latest information on body condition scores and their effect on cattle reproduction.

1:30 p.m. – James Rogers, Extension forage crops specialist, will provide a presentation on “Common Sense Grazing.”

All presentations will include a Q&A segment. The program is free to attend and open to everyone.

NDSU Extension specialists will cover several livestock management and development sessions at this year’s Big Iron show. NDSU | courtesy photo



image

–NDSU Extension