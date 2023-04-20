NDSU Extension to offer local meats webinars
The interactive webinar series will cover local meat marketing.
North Dakota State University Extension will offer a four-week webinar series on local meat marketing in May. The first webinar is Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m.
The webinars will provide an opportunity for participants to interact with the panelists, asking all the questions related to marketing meat products locally.
“Panelist this year are a diverse collection of producers and representatives from organizations that work with local meat producers and have valuable insight for ranchers,” says Isaac Brunkow, NDSU Extension graduate research assistant and organizer of the webinar series.
All webinars begin at 7 p.m. Dates, topics and panelists are:
- May 2: Regulations
- Nathan Kroh, North Dakota Department of Agriculture
- May 9: Building a Contractual Relationship with a Locker
- Ron and Beth Wolff, Wolff Suffolks
- Trish Feiring, Feiring Cattle Company
- John Roswech, South Forty Beef
- May 16: Finding Your Niche Market/Starting a Farmers Market
- Simone Wai, Red River Farmers Market
- Ron and Beth Wolff, Wolff Suffolks
- Kelsey Krapp, The Bison Ranch
- Ashley Bruner, Dakota Angus Beef
- May 23: Inventory Management
- James Maiocco, Barn2Door
- Glenn Brunkow, Brunkow Family Lamb
- Shane Wendel, Wendel Livestock
- Bjorn Solberg, Red River Harvest Cooperative