NDSU Extension to offer local meats webinars

The interactive webinar series will cover local meat marketing.

North Dakota State University Extension will offer a four-week webinar series on local meat marketing in May. The first webinar is Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

The webinars will provide an opportunity for participants to interact with the panelists, asking all the questions related to marketing meat products locally.

“Panelist this year are a diverse collection of producers and representatives from organizations that work with local meat producers and have valuable insight for ranchers,” says Isaac Brunkow, NDSU Extension graduate research assistant and organizer of the webinar series.

All webinars begin at 7 p.m. Dates, topics and panelists are: