NDSU Extension to Offer Online Gardening Forums

North Dakota State University Extension will be broadcasting the Spring Fever Garden Forum series online, from March 26 to April 16. The forums, held on Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., are open to all interested gardeners.

The forum topics will include how to beautify your landscape, grow vegetables in containers, reduce the use of pesticides, grow apples, attract native bees, design companion plantings, enrich your soil, care for lawns and much more.

“This is a great opportunity for gardeners to learn about the latest research from NDSU,” states Tom Kalb, NDSU Extension horticulturist. “They can watch live presentations and ask their questions to the researchers and Extension specialists.”

Kalb continues, “Traditionally, gardeners were encouraged to participate in the Spring Fever Garden Forums at their county NDSU Extension office, but in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, county NDSU Extension offices will not host the first two forums. Instead, gardeners are encouraged to participate at home.”

NDSU Extension is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and will provide information on training sites for the latter two forums as it becomes available.

For more information and the direct link to the forums, search for NDSU Spring Fever Garden Forums or visit https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/springfever.

–NDSU Extension