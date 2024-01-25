NDSU Extension, UMN Extension to host International Lamb Trade and Economics webinar

The University of Minnesota Extension and North Dakota State University Extension will host an International Lamb Trade and Economics webinar on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. CST.

U.S. Meat Export Federation’s Jessica Spreitzer, director of trade analysis, and Courtney Heller, director of export services, will provide a summary of international lamb trade in 2023 and opportunities for future success in 2024. Spreitzer and Heller work with a wide variety of information to provide analysis on the U.S. red meat industry and global trade to both domestic and international stakeholders. The federation is the trade association responsible for developing international markets for the U.S. red meat industry.

“U.S. lamb consumption is 1.2 pounds per person per year, and has room for growth domestically and abroad,” says Travis Hoffman, sheep specialist for NDSU Extension and UMN Extension. “Our lamb industry hinges on markets at a global level, and imports and exports affect our producers.”

“Join us to learn about how what happens on our local sheep operation is truly affected by larger global lamb marketing,” says Brenda Miller, UMN Extension livestock educator.

Farmers, ranchers, 4-H members, agriculture business professionals who work with farmers and those interested in goats or sheep are invited to attend.

Pre-registration is required. Register at ndsu.ag/lambtrade . A Zoom link will be emailed to participants upon registration. Those unable attend the live session will receive the recording via email.

For additional information, please contact Brenda Miller at nels4220@umn.edu or Travis Hoffman at travis.w.hoffman@ndsu.edu .

NDSU Extension and UMN Extension will host a webinar on international lamb trade and economics on Feb. 8. NDSU | courtesy photo image-16

–NDSU Extension