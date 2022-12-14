NDSU Feedlot School set for Jan. 18-19

Cattle producers, feeders, backgrounders, feed industry personnel, animal healthcare suppliers and others will have an opportunity to learn more about feedlot production, nutrition, manure management and marketing during the annual North Dakota State University Feedlot School set for Jan. 18-19, 2023, at NDSU’s Carrington Research Extension Center.

“Feeding cattle is an old business with new techniques,” says Karl Hoppe, Extension livestock systems specialist. “Making cattle feeding profitable is usually a result of doing many things right, not just one thing better. The Feedlot School helps identify areas for improvement, ranging from feed bunk management to health to business planning to marketing.”

Feedlot school topics will include:

Why feed cattle in North Dakota?

Animal nutritional requirements and feeding

Implant technologies

Feed additives

Ration formulation

Bunk reading and feed delivery

Livestock stewardship

Beef quality assurance

Facility development and management

Disease diagnosis, treatments and health programs

Differences in feeding profitability

Manure and nutrient management

Carcass quality and marketing on the grid

Using market information for strategic planning

Budgeting

The school also will include a tour of a commercial feedlot and the Research Extension Center’s livestock facilities. Faculty from NDSU’s Department of Animal Sciences, and the Carrington, Hettinger and Central Grasslands Research Extension Centers, as well as others who have extensive experience working with Northern Plains feedlots, are instructors for the school.

“The regional cattle experts who teach at the school provide a good overview of management for North Dakota feeders, and the outreach or interaction with the participants continues for years after the school,” says Mary Keena, Extension livestock environmental management specialist.

The registration fee is $175 for one person from an operation, and $100 for each additional person from the same operation. All meals and a USB flash drive with supporting documents are included with the registration.

The Feedlot School helps identify areas for improvement, ranging from feed bunk management to health to business planning to marketing. NDSU | Courtesy photo

ndsu-1

The deadline to register is Jan. 15 or when the class reaches capacity. The fee does not include lodging. Register online at http://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/events/ndsu-feedlot-school .

Lodging is available at the Chieftain Conference Center, 701- 652-3131; Carrington Inn and Suites, 701-652-3982; or Cobblestone Inn, 701-652-3000.

For more information about the course or to register, contact Hoppe at 701- 652-2951 or karl.hoppe@ndsu.edu , Mary Keena at 701-652-2951 or mary.keena@ndsu.edu , or Colin Tobin at 701-652-2951 or colin.tobin@ndsu.edu .

The Carrington Research Extension Center is 3.5 miles north of Carrington on U.S. Highway 281.

–NDSU Extension