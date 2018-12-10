NDSU Feedlot School Set for Jan 23-24

Cattle producers, feeders, backgrounders, feed industry personnel, animal health-care suppliers and others will have an opportunity to learn more about feedlot production, nutrition, waste management and marketing during the annual North Dakota State University Feedlot School set for Jan. 23-24, 2019, at NDSU's Carrington Research Extension Center.

"Feeding cattle is a decades-old business with lots of new techniques," says Karl Hoppe, NDSU Extension livestock systems specialist at the center. "Making cattle feeding profitable is usually a result of doing many things right, not just one thing better. The Feedlot School helps identify the areas for improvement, ranging from feed bunk management to health to business planning to marketing."

Feedlot school topics will include:

Why feed cattle in North Dakota

Animal nutrition requirements and feeding

Implant technologies

Feed additives

Ration formulation

Bunk reading and feed delivery

Livestock stewardship/beef quality assurance

Facility development and management

Disease diagnosis, treatments and health programs

Differences in feeding profitability

Manure and nutrient management

Carcass quality and marketing on the grid

Using market information for strategic planning

Budgeting

The school also will include a tour of a commercial feedlot and the Research Extension Center's livestock facilities. Faculty from NDSU's Animal Sciences Department, and the Carrington, North Central, Hettinger and Central Grasslands Research Extension Centers, as well as others who have extensive experience working with northern Plains feedlots, are instructors for the school.

"The regional cattle experts who teach at the school provide a good overview of management for North Dakota feeders, and the outreach or interaction with the participants continues for years after the school," says Mary Keena, Extension livestock environmental management specialist at the Carrington Research Extension Center.

The registration fee is $125 per person or $175 for two people from the same operation. All meals, a flash drive with supporting documents and copy of the Cow Bytes feed ration balancing computer program are included with the registration.

The deadline to register is Jan. 18. The fee does not include lodging. Register online at https://www.tinyurl.com/CRECstore.

Participants must make their own lodging arrangements. Lodging is available at the Chieftain Conference Center, 701- 652-3131; Carrington Inn and Suites, 701-652-3982; or Cobblestone Inn, 701-652-3000.

For more information about the course or to register, contact Hoppe at 701-652-2951 or karl.hoppe@ndsu.edu, or Keena at 701-652-2951 or mary.keena@ndsu.edu.

The Carrington Research Extension Center is 3.5 miles north of Carrington on U.S. Highway 281. F

–NDSU