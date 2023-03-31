NDSU Field Days scheduled

Farmers, ranchers and others attend the NDSU Hettinger Research Extension Center field day in 2022. NDSU | Courtesy photo

The North Dakota State University Research Extension Centers’ annual field days are set. The events take place at the Research Extension Center sites across the state and feature speakers, presentations and tours covering a diverse array of topics. The field days are open to the public.

The dates and locations for the field days are:

July 10 – Central Grasslands Research Extension Center – Streeter (10 a.m.-3 p.m. CDT)

July 11 – Hettinger Research Extension Center (5-7 p.m. MDT followed by supper)

July 12 and 13 – Dickinson Research Extension Center

July 12 – Livestock tour at Manning Ranch (9 a.m.-noon MDT followed by lunch)

July 13 – Horticulture tour (9 a.m.-noon MDT followed by lunch), agronomy tour (1:30-5 p.m.)

July 12 and 13 – Williston Research Extension Center

July 12 – Main site agronomy and horticulture (4-8 p.m. CDT)

July 13 – Irrigated tour – Nesson Valley Irrigation Research and Development farm, located 23 miles east of Williston on Highway 1804 (8:30 a.m.-Noon CDT)

July 17 – Agronomy Seed Farm – Casselton (5 p.m. CDT agronomy, 7 p.m. supper)

July 18 – Carrington Research Extension Center – Carrington (9:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. CDT)

July 19 – North Central Research Extension Center – Minot (8:30 a.m.-Noon CDT)

July 20 – Langdon Research Extension Center – Langdon (8:45 a.m.-Noon CDT)

Additional dates will be announced for field day events held in August and September. Locations for future events include:

Carrington Research Extension Center’s Oakes Irrigation Research Site – Oakes

NDSU Horticulture Research and Demonstration Gardens – Fargo

NDSU Arboretum near Absaraka

–NDSU Extension