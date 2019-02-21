NDSU Hosting Cover Crop and Forage Grazing Workshop

Attendees will learn about the latest research on grazing cover crops.

Producers will be able to learn more about grazing cover crops and forages during a workshop North Dakota State University's soil health team is holding on March 4 at the Astoria Hotel and Event Center in Dickinson, N.D.

"This workshop is designed to show the latest research findings on grazing cover crops and the impacts on the soil and livestock, while incorporating alfalfa management in western North Dakota and using precision agriculture to help map lands using these alternative land management strategies," says NDSU Extension rangeland management specialist Kevin Sedivec, who is one of the workshop presenters.

Topics that will be covered are:

Livestock and soil health synergy

Cover crop selection and timing

Profitability mapping to help explore alternative options

Livestock stocking rates and manure management

How to get the best out of alfalfa and alfalfa-grass mixes

Multispecies forage mixes for haying and grazing

Presenters are NDSU researchers and Extension specialists, a rancher and a precision agriculture expert.

The daylong event starts at 9:30 a.m. Visit https://www.ndsu.edu/soilhealth to register.

For more information, contact at Sedivec at 701-424-3606 or kevin.sedivec@ndsu.edu

–NDSU Extension