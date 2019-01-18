NDSU slated to put on Drought Planning Workshop on Feb. 21

Drought frequency and severity likely will increase in the northern Plains.

As a rancher in the northern Great Plains, the question isn't if you'll experience a drought, but when.

Portions of North Dakota experienced drought in 2017 and 2018, during which ranchers faced shortages of forage and feed, causing them to cut livestock numbers, purchase feed or both. Many ranchers were not prepared for a drought as severe as the one in 2017.

"The frequency and severity of drought is projected to increase in the northern Great Plains, according to the recently published National Climate Assessment, making it increasingly important for ranchers to have a drought plan in place," says Miranda Meehan, North Dakota State University Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist.

NDSU Extension is collaborating with the Drought Mitigation Center to host a drought planning workshop Feb. 21 at the North Central Research Extension Center near Minot, N.D.

"This workshop will provide participants with the tools and skills needed to develop a drought plan for their individual ranch," Meehan says. "During this one-day workshop, participants will learn about the impacts of drought, tools available for drought planning, how to develop a plan and how to implement a plan."

The workshop will feature ranchers Jim Faulstich of Highmore, S.D., and Lynn Myers of Lewellen, Neb., who will share information about the drought plans for their ranches. Myers' ranch has been in his family for more than 100 years. He attributes the sustainability of the ranch to its plan, which relies heavily on good stewardship.

To reserve your spot in the workshop, visit https://goo.gl/forms/qsIfVIHx5VtZi5qC3. The workshop is capped at 40 participants.

Attending the workshop is free of charge because of the generosity of the sponsors: North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension, North Dakota Corn Council, Society for Range Management, North Dakota Natural Resources Trust and North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition.

For more information, contact your local Extension agent or Meehan at 701-231-7683 or miranda.meehan@ndsu.edu.

–NDSU Extension